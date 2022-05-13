DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Friday the 13th and while some are superstitious or may want to get some horror movie-action tonight, one thing’s for sure; the two kittens Dallas Pets Alive tweeted about at 10:30 a.m. are ADORABLE.

The tweet reads, “This Friday the 13th, we think Williard + Pickles would bring some luck to anyone who adopted them! These brothers are absolutely adorable & prefer to cuddle than cause mischief!”

While they look cute, their names are even cuter; I mean come on, Williard? PICKLES? Super cute. If you’re interested in applying to adopt Williard or Pickles, check out the links in the tweet.

Dallas Pets Alive is a foster-based nonprofit with a mission of saving North Texas pets through rescue, education and adoption.