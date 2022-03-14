DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that 1 trillion gallons of water are wasted in American homes each year just from easy-to-fix leaks? That’s why many are participating in Fix a Leak Week, running from March 14 to March 20.

According to the United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA), nearly 10,000 gallons of water are wasted every year in the average household, with 10% of homes having leaks that waste 90 gallons of water or more per day.

Tarrant Regional Water District is getting in on the celebration and hosting local Fix a Leak Week events.

March 14 at 6 p.m. there will be a DIY Sprinkler Repair workshop. To sign up for the workshop, click here.

March 15 at 6 p.m. there will be a DIY Indoor Fix a Leak workshop. To sign up for the workshop, click here.

March 17 at 6 p.m. there will be a DIY Outdoor Fix a Leak workshop. To sign up for the workshop, click here.

Here are some tips to identifying leaks around your home:

Read your water meter befroe and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter changes, you might have a leak

If a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons of water per month in the winter, you might have leaks

For more information, click here.