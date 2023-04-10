DALLAS(KDAF)—Looks like it’s time to start looking for a new place to live if you want to be an electric car owner!

A report published by the storage company, Storage Cage, listed the top 20 metro areas for electric cars. Interestingly, Austin – a city known for its commitment to green initiatives – was excluded from the list.

Storage Cage said, “Dallas emerged as the 15th-best metro area for electric cars, mainly prompted by a strong EV ownership mindset, the overall favorable infrastructure, the growing availability of charging stations in rental buildings, and affordable fuel costs”.

Storage Cage researchers looked at metrics that included EVs, public chargers, electricity prices dedicated highways, road conditions, clean energy, and EV insurance costs.

