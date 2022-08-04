DALLAS (KDAF) — Aug. 4 is just a day full of fun, Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, former president Barack Obama’s Birthday, and also, National IPA Day!

There’s just way too much fun to be had, so, why not tell Obama happy birthday while eating a cookie and sipping some killer IPA from your favorite spot in North Texas?

Wait, what is IPA? NationalToday says, “The IPA is a full-bodied, bold, and bitter beer made with hops and pale malts. It contains more alcohol than the average beer and is brewed with a variety of hop strains. Through several IPA tasting events, festivals, and other activities, I.P.A. Day brings together large and small breweries, as well as beer lovers and connoisseurs.”

We wanted to make sure you can go out to get the best IPA for your heart’s desire, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the top spots in Dallas to grab some:

Deep Ellum Brewing Compay Taproom

Four Corners Brewing – South Dallas

Community Beer Company – Design District

Peticolas Brewing Company

Pegasus City Brewery – Downtown

Manhattan Project Beer Company

Celestial Beerworks – Oak Lawn

Union Bear

Westlake Brewing Company – Deep Ellum

Turning Point Beer