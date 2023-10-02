Sit back and hold on tight as you ride shotgun or with an instructor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cure your need for speed at Texas Motor Speedway. They have a once in a lifetime experience you won’t want to miss!

Texas Motor Speedway is offering the opportunity for you to drive a NASCAR race car by yourself! Racers will be able to experience the feeling of real speed on a 1.50-mile oval following their drivers meeting with Crew Chief.

“There’s no lead car to follow and no instructor rides with you. Get one-on-one instruction from a spotter over in-car radio. In between every 8 minutes of Track Time get a brief pit stop and head back on the track to work on driving faster speeds. Pass the slower cars as you catch them… YES, passing is allowed!” the website read.

There are various times available as well as ticket sales for those looking to save a few coins. For more information click here.