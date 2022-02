FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Get ready for a cuteness overload. The Fort Worth Zoo has taken to Twitter to introduce its newest African penguin chick Shirle.

“She’s in her “chubby baby phase” and will slim down once her juvenile feathers come in and she starts to move around some more,” the tweet read.

This adorable chick weighs 6.7 pounds, which the zoo says is more than some of the adults in the flock.