DALLAS(KDAF)— With all the clues to solve and the danger of being found out, this murder mystery show promises to be an exciting event!

Bourbon & Banter and The Murder Mystery Co. are teaming up to host ‘Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner on April 27. The murder mystery show will have a 4-course dinner meal, and guests are encouraged to dress up in formal attire.

The dinner will take place inside the speakeasy at the Statler in Downtown Dallas. You can purchase your tickets online at Eventbrite.com or go to Bourbon & Banter’s website.

Event coordinators said the event will have limited seating so you must purchase your tickets in advance through Eventbrite.