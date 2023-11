The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Snow may be rare in Texas, but Yellow Rosa is making it snow inside their holiday pop-up!

Video by Dallas Discovered on Instagram.

Yellow Rosa pulls out all the stops for the holidays, including a themed cocktail menu, over-the-top holiday décor, and snow every 30 minutes.

Stop by on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a live mariachi band!

This pop-up will be open through the holidays until Jan. 15, 2024.