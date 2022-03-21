PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — March 20 was the official first day of Spring and the weather was fitting for the occasion. Much of North Texas saw sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Though this week’s weather may not be as beautiful, the season is still here and the City of Plano is getting into the seasonal spirit.

On Twitter, city officials have released their list of four ways to celebrate the first day of Spring, however, these can be applied to all seasons:

Visit a Plano park. To see a list of parks in the area, go to planoparks.org

Be prepared for unpredictable Spring weather. To sign up for Plano City Call, click here

Take your dog to a Plano dog park. For a list of dog parks, click here

Catch up on Live Green In Plano’s latest e-news by clicking here