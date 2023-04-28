DALLAS(KDAF)—Someone is two-stepping into the bank with a $200,000 winning ticket.

The Texas Lottery reports a $200,000 winning#TexasLottery ticket Thursday drawing was sold in Baytown TX! #TexasLottery#Texas. “A $200,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Baytown,” said Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Thursday, April 27 drawing (10, 25, 27,30, and 31). It was sold at 1700 Decker Dr; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”