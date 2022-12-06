DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the signature holiday traditions is watching a holiday-themed movie.

Whether your holiday movie embraces the spirit of Christmas or your movie just happens to be set during Christmas, there is no better time to curl up with your family members and watch a good flick.

But which holiday movies are the most popular choices amongst people? Well, that is the question that Wishlisted seeks to answer.

Officials with Wishlisted have commissioned a report looking at each state’s favorite Christmas movie and Texas’ favorite Christmas flick is none other than National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

As it turns out most states’ favorite Christmas movie is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 40 to be exact.

Other states’ favorites included:

It’s a Wonderful Life

Love Actually

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Gremlins

Edward Scissorhands

Die Hard

The Shop Around the Corner

To make their determinations Wishlisted used the current top 25 Christmas movies on IMDb’s top 100 Christmas Movies of all time list to analyze search popularity.

For the full report, visit Wishlisted.