DALLAS (KDAF) — “I just have a very disciplined pose.”

Who knew such a simple explanation would become a viral meme; one that the State Fair of Texas is getting in on.

The State Fair of Texas tweeted this (photoshopped) image with the caption, “Y’all it’s not Photoshop! @ChrisEvans just had a very disciplined pose at the Fair.”

Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas via Twitter.

Disclaimer: The picture is obviously photoshopped and the caption is referencing a viral meme.

It all started with this tweet from Pixar, showing Chris Evans posed with Disney mascots on Pixar Pier at Disney’s California Adventure. The tweet was promoting the new Lightyear movie starring Evans.

“Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans), voice of #Lightyear, made a special appearance yesterday at Disney California Adventure Park! Check out photos from yesterday and see #Lightyear in theaters June 17!” the tweet said.

However, things took a humorous turn when Chris Evans quote tweeted the tweet, providing a disclaimer that he is actually in the picture and not photoshopped in.

“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️ (And I don’t know what to do with my hands).”

I feel your pain, Chris. You are heard.