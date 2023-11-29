The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study says Texas is one of the states with the most dragged-out federal civil lawsuits in the country.

A new study from Louisiana-based personal injury and maritime lawyers Scott Vicknair law firm ranks the Lone Star state in third place.

In each state, it measured the median time it takes to file a civil case with a federal district court and reach a disposition – the court’s final decision.

“The research is based on the latest 12-month data ending in March 31, 2022, from the US Courts. It measures the median time it takes in every state to file a civil case with a federal district court and reach a disposition – the court’s final ruling. It includes consolidated cases filed in previous years that later became individual cases, and excludes deportation reviews, enforcement of judgments, land condemnations, prisoner petitions and recovery of overpayments,” the study mentions.

Texas, the study said, takes an average of 13.1 months for a single federal civil lawsuit to run its course, from filing to disposition.

So is it a bad thing that it takes a long time?

David Vicknair, Lead Personal Injury Attorney and Partner at Scott Vicknair Law Firm offered advice for the next time you want to file a case.

“Before rushing to file a civil suit in a state with a fast pace of concluding cases, you must ensure that court meets two criteria for jurisdiction. The defendant must either reside or do business in that state, known as personal jurisdiction, and the court you are filing with has the power to hear your kind of case, known as subject matter jurisdiction. For the latter, this usually means either a state court – the most common kind – or a federal district one, depending on which law your case arises under,” Vicknair said.