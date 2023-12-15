DALLAS (KDAF) — Friends star Matthew Perry’s cause of death was revealed to be ‘acute effects of ketamine,’ according to the official autopsy. Drowning was listed as a secondary cause, along with coronary artery disease and effects of an opioid also contributed. His death was also described as an accident.

The autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also said that Perry had been on ketamine infusion therapy, but that the ketamine in his system could not have been from his most recent therapy session.

What is ketamine?

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic used medically for induction and maintenance of anesthesia, frequently used in surgery. It is also used as a treatment for depression and as a pain management tool. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has scheduled the drug as a schedule III controlled substance, which means it has a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

Is ketamine legal in Texas?

It’s complicated. Ketamine for recreational use is illegal worldwide, but ketamine is an FDA approved medication when being used as an anesthetic agent for diagnostic and surgical procedures. However, the FDA has not approved ketamine for any other use, including psychiatric treatments — but physicians in Texas do prescribe ketamine for off-label use. Off-label use is any medication or drug that is used for non-FDA-approved treatments, at the discretion of the physician.