DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you’re into classic 90s hip hop, the vibey 2010s, or even new school hip hop, there’s a place for you among this glorious holiday; especially in North Texas.

Drop the beat DJ because Thursday, August 11 is Hip Hop Day! NationalToday explains the journey that hip hop has taken from the streets to the extreme mainstream of music listening today, “Hip-hop has progressed from a street corner to one of the most important musical genres and cultural impacts in the world. Hip-hop, like any other style of music, has its roots in other forms, and its evolution was shaped by many different artists — but there’s a case to be made that it came to life precisely on August 11, 1973, on a birthday celebration in the recreation room of an apartment building in New York City’s west Bronx by D.J. Kool Herc, hip-hop’s founding father.”

Hmmm, what to do, what to do on this glorious holiday? We know! You need to check out some of the top hip hop clubs in Dallas; so, gather the squad, get a quick and responsible pre-game in, and hit the town!

We checked out Trip101’s list of the top 10 hip hop bars in Dallas!

Area 111 Theory Nightclub Uptown PrymeBar Dallas Park Avenue Dallas Status The Nines Havana Lizard Lounge Tate’s Medusa Dallas

Trip101 also claims that Dallas is the hippest city in Texas; we don’t disagree! Click here to check out their list and more.