DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays as a Texan don’t feel complete without a taste of fresh and authentic tamales!

Many are blessed to be able to make them in their homes as part of cultural traditions, while others purchase them from restaurants or grocery stores.

Well, Influencer My Curling Adventures will be at the Dallas Farmers Holiday Market (Dec. 23) selling Oaxacan tamales, margaritas and tequila from noon to 2 p.m. at the Folklore and Tradition Artisan Boutique.

You can reserve your tamale dreams for $20 online or you can wait and pay at the event. Tamales will be $10.50.