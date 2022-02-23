FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Yes, Fort Worth ISD has canceled classes and all after-school activities on Thursday, Feb. 24 due to the inclement weather.

“Due to anticipated inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions, the Fort Worth ISD will close all campuses on Thursday, February 24. The closure includes all District events, athletics, and after-school programs,” district officials said in a statement on their website. “Additionally, any parents who wish to collect their students before dismissal time today may do so. School staff will accommodate all requests for early student departures.”

Officials also said students will have to attend class on Friday, May 27 to make up for this lost day. To read more, click here.