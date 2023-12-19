The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — *Cue the break-up songs*

Fort Worth we feel your pain, dating is very difficult in this day and age. The city recently was named one of the hardest cities to find love.

A new study by ShinySmileVeneers revealed the hardest places to fall in love… as well as each city’s red flags. Fort Worth ranked No. 2 for the hardest place to fall in love, according to the study.

From Oct. 12 to Oct.19, 2023, they surveyed 1,305 Americans about their dating deal breakers and red flags. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 76-years-old, and were 50% female, 48% male and 2% nonbinary.

The study says that when it comes to red flags, more people in Fort Worth hate being ignored because you’re on the phone! Of the surveyors, 79% said that it’s been difficult for them to find someone who doesn’t have any red flags.

Don’t let this study stop you from finding love, it’s out there for everyone!