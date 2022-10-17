the rat hides under wooden planks and looks out. High quality photo

DALLAS (KDAF) — Does Dallas have a rat problem? According to one study by Orkin, not really.

Popular pest control service Orkin has released its study looking at the rattiest cities in the nation. Officials with Orkin ranked each state based on the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022.

So where does Dallas rank compared to other big cities? Out of a list of 50 cities, Big D ranked 23rd.

“Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said in a news release. “Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Now that is down from the last time this ranking was commissioned, where Dallas ranked in 20th place.

The 10 rattiest cities in the nation, according to Orkin, are as follows:

Chicago New York Los Angeles Washington D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia Baltimore Cleveland, OH Detroit Denver

