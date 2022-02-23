DALLAS (KDAF) — As cooler temperatures and ice hit North Texas many school districts in the area are closing schools and Dallas ISD is one of them.

Dallas ISD officials have announced the district will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24.

A statement on the district’s website reads, “Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Buses will run at the regularly scheduled time today, however if you would like to pick up your child early from school you may do so…”

