DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Irving wants to help you get your house in order before the Summer ends.

Irving residents can drop off limited items at the Hunter Ferrell Landfill, 110 E. Hunter Ferrell Rd., for no charge on Saturday, Aug. 5.

To take advantage of the free landfill access, residents need to present identification, such as a driver’s license or state identification card, along with an Irving utility bill that matches their address.

During Free Landfill Saturday, residents can responsibly dispose of a variety of items, including household trash, bulky items such as appliances and furniture, loose leaves (non-contaminated), loose grass clippings (non-contaminated), clean brush (non-contaminated) and recyclable materials (non-contaminated).

Additionally, dirt, brick, gravel and similar materials will also be accepted at no cost provided they are not contaminated.

For more information and any additional guidelines, please visit the official City of Irving website. Take part in Free Landfill Saturday and be a part of building a greener and cleaner Irving.