DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you like about corn? It’s corn! A big lump with knobs, it has the juice, and now it’s also a traffic hazard?

Monday was quite the day for traffic in North Texas as the city of Richardson and the Texas Department of Transportation dealing with a very unique issue. Corn.

“RICHARDSON – It’s corn! Along w/other canned vegetables getting cleaned up right now on US 75 near Arapaho Rd. following a truck crash. NB & SB HOV lanes closed & other lanes narrowed as crews clear the lumps, knobs & cargo. Plan ahead for delays on way home. #corn#DFWTraffic,” TxDOT Dallas tweeted.





TxDOT decided to keep it corny while still letting the public know exactly what all the backup was about, “RICHARDSON – It’s #corn!But you won’t like the traffic tie-ups it’s causing on US 75 at Arapaho Rd. this rush hour. NB & SB HOV lanes closed & SB US-75 also narrowed to clear cans of corn & other veggies f/earlier truck crash. Plan ahead for delays on drive home. #DFWTraffic.”