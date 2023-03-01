DALLAS (KDAF) — So how can you get into tech with little-to-no tech experience and tap into a high-paying industry?

UT Dallas is giving an opportunity to graduates and hosting a tech boot camp. They are partnering with Fullstack Academy to offer online courses to train students. The deadline to apply for the full-time 12-week and part-time 26-week cohorts is Tuesday, March 7.

The program is aiming to help a lot of students who are graduates to get full-time positions, which can earn them a starting salary 91% higher than the average salary in Dallas.

According to educators, there are over 100,000 web development jobs that will be added to the Dallas region over the next decade.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said nationally, the employment of software developers is projected to climb 33% by 2032.

This camp will teach full-stack JavaScript, giving students a foundation in both front- and back-end web development & the crucial programming skills needed for in-demand coding jobs.

How you can qualify:

Does not require prior tech experience or university enrollment.