DALLAS (KDAF) — After some more heat and midweek rain the North Texas weekend will again see some intense heat with some possible chances of storms according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Friday through Monday is going to be full of hot temperatures mixed in with possible storms early on.

“A hot weekend is in store across the area with triple-digit high temperatures becoming widespread again by Saturday. There will be a slight chance of storms on Friday, but activity should stay fairly isolated. Rain chances end by Saturday and fire danger increases again due to plentiful sun, hot air and south winds.”

NWS Fort Worth advises, “Be sure to continue to practice heat safety! Know the signs and symptoms of heat illness, limit your time outdoors, remain hydrated, and take frequent breaks from the sun when able. Always be sure to “Look Before You Lock” and check the backseat for children!”

