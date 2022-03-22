DALLAS (KDAF) — Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas. At least four people were injured Monday in Texas, officials said.
If you have been affected by the tornadoes in Texas, the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) has tips on how to file an insurance claim following severe weather.
For filing a claim:
- Keep a list of everyone you talk to at your insurance company
- Ask about additional living expenses
- Take steps to prevent more damage
- Make a list of damaged property
- Try to be there when the insurance company comes to inspect the damage
Avoiding fraud:
- Get more than one bid
- Try to use a local contractor
- Check references and phone numbers
- Avoid contractors who offer to waive your deductible
- Don’t pay in full up front
For more information from TDI, click here.