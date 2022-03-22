DALLAS (KDAF) — Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas. At least four people were injured Monday in Texas, officials said.

If you have been affected by the tornadoes in Texas, the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) has tips on how to file an insurance claim following severe weather.

For filing a claim:

Keep a list of everyone you talk to at your insurance company

Ask about additional living expenses

Take steps to prevent more damage

Make a list of damaged property

Try to be there when the insurance company comes to inspect the damage

Avoiding fraud:

Get more than one bid

Try to use a local contractor

Check references and phone numbers

Avoid contractors who offer to waive your deductible

Don’t pay in full up front

For more information from TDI, click here.