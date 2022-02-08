DALLAS (KDAF) — Galleria Dallas and Girl Scouts of North East Texas have partnered to bring an installation to the Galleria that highlights female entrepreneurs.

The Climb with Courage display features six inspiring local women leaders and entrepreneurs, including Margie Aguilar, Kala Garner, Hattie Hill, Jin-Ya Huang, Nina Vaca, and myself, alongside a Girl Scout, Junior Kaliyah Ruth Mayes.

The display includes words of wisdom from each of these women entrepreneurs on how they got to where they are today and inspiring others to reach their dreams.

The Climb With Courage theme aims to teach girls to not be afraid of reaching their dreams. It is located at the Galleria on level 1 near the Apple store.

Click here to learn how you can enter to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies, a $500 shopping spree and more through their Climb with Courage contest.