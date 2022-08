DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone tells you that they’re from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, ‘Big city vibes with a southern twist?’

With every city, there is a natural reaction from people who don’t live there. When Texans hear that someone is from California, they think about surfers.

We wanted to see where the people of Dallas are from, so Inside DFW reporters strolled through Klyde Warren Park and asked around.

Watch the video player above to see their answers!