Inmate at Fort Worth jail who gave birth alone in her cell without any guards noticing had been checked on regularly, authorities say

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a Texas jail who gave birth alone in her cell without any guards noticing had been checked on regularly. T

he Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the May 17 delivery found no wrongdoing by the correctional officers who were on duty.

The baby was placed in the custody of child protective services. The child was born a few days before state inspectors informed jail staff in Fort Worth that they were not meeting minimum standards for checking on some inmates.