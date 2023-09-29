The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Italy at the Inaugural DFW Italian Festival, presented by local nonprofit DFW Italians.

The one-day festival on Oct. 7, 2023, will be filled with Italian food, wine tastings, stage performances by local and national artists, arts and crafts for kids, gondola rides and more.

“This has been two years in the making, and we’re excited to welcome everyone to the inaugural festival. We created a festival to bring other Italian clubs together and to celebrate our rich heritage and culture with great food, wines, music and more,” said David Lamberti, President of the DFW Italians and owner of Lamberti’s Ristorante and Monaco.

Rain or shine, the festival will be held at the southeast corner of Las Colinas Blvd. and N. O’Connor Blvd. at 5220 N. O’Connor Blvd. Irving, TX 75039 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $5 and kids 10 years old and under are free. These tickets can be purchased on their website or in-person. Parking is available in the surrounding areas.

Visit www.dfwitalianfestival.com for more information.