DALLAS(KDAF)—Let’s face it, the only way to really have a good commute is to never leave your bed.

The financial advisor website SmartAsset listed the 10 cities that have the worst commutes.

Smart Asset said, “To uncover where residents have the worst commutes, we compared data from the 100 largest U.S. cities and ranked the worst commutes by six key metrics related to commute time and the cost of commuting.”

Guess what city near Dallas made the list… Garland Texas was ranked #3 as the worst city for commuting. According to Smart Asset, they average a commute time of roughly 30 minutes.

The list shows California and Nevada as having the worst commutes, with cities in California taking the top two spots.

Check out the entire list below:

Stockton, California Bakersfield, California Garland, Texas Glendale, Azornia Orlando Florida Las Vegas, Nevada El Paso, Texas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Aurora, Colorado Winston Salem, North Carolina