DALLAS(KDAF)—All things are better in bigger Texas but not cheaper- especially housing!

Personal finance website, Banking Rates listed the top 4 cities that have increased in the housing market. Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San, Antonio are the cities that are known for having reasonable housing prices, but now that has completely changed.

Banking rates said “Since many professionals can work remotely, people are relocating to Texas in record numbers. Plus, because the state imposed fewer COVID-19 restrictions, it experienced a 60% increase in migration during the 15 months immediately after the pandemic started”.

Not all hope is gone, you can live outside the city’s limits in a smaller town that is not so expensive. Bank Rates listed the best cities for cheap housing in Texas:

Abilene Amarillo Bryan Corpus Christi El Paso Killeen Laredo Longview Lubbock McAllen Odessa Pasadena Tyler Wichita Falls

