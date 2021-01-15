In lieu of parade, NGAN hosting a commemorative MLK march in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The Martin Luther King Jr. parade is a staple in Dallas, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King. Unfortunately, this year’s parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. has been canceled by the MLK Community Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of the parade another group, the Next Generation Action Network, has stepped in and is planning a commemorative march to fill the void of the parade and honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

In a statement, organizers said “in the spirit of Dr. King’s amazing life and accomplishments, NGAN will facilitate a commemorative march in his honor. This is the time to reflect on our civil rights hero and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, to consider how far we have come, and to strategize on how far we have yet to go. We glean from his wisdom and use his legacy of peace as a road map.”

The march will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11:00 am. Facemasks and social distancing are required. The march will go from Holmes St. To the Martin Luther King Jr center.

For more information, visit nextgenerationactionnetwork.com or the Facebook event page.