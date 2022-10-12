DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween season is in full swing and if you want to celebrate the season there are tons of things to do in North Texas.
North Texas has haunted houses and plenty of pumpkin patches for tons of fun, but what about ghost tours?
As it turns out there are plenty of those in North Texas as well. So, if that sounds like fun to you, then here is a list from Funtober.com:
- Baker Hotel Ghost Walk
- Burleson Historical Ghost Tour
- Denton Haunts Ghost Tour
- Fort Worth Ghost Tour
- Fort Worth’s Ghost Bus Tour
- Ghostly Hauntings at Chestnut Square
- Ghosts of Denton
- Granbury Ghosts and Legends Tour
- Haunted Tyler Tour
- Grapevine
- Waxahachie Haunted History Tour
For more information, visit Funtober.com.