DALLAS (KDAF) — Stomping Ground Comedy is back with its fifth annual Improvised Hallmark Christmas Movie Night!

A group of characters will improvise all of your favorite Christmas “Hallmark” tales.

“In this limited series, a cast of characters will improvise all your favorite Christmas storylines- the career-obsessed Christmas-hater, the bad-at-love baker, the evil real estate developer hell-bent on ruining a small Christmas-obsessed town, and more!” the event website read.

Tickets start at $15 per person online and go for $20 at the door. For more information and other improv nights, visit here.