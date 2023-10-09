The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab your wands and head into the wizarding world of Harry Potter at the Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm!

This interactive experience is set in a nighttime woodland trail, filled with magic, mythical creatures, and all the wonders of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, brought to life by award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators.

“Celebrating some of the most iconic forest scenes from the beloved film series, visitors can come face-to-face with magical creatures including a Hippogriff, Nifflers, and more,” the website said. “Strike your best stance for a wand duel photo before trying your hand at casting a Patronus to illuminate the dark woods.”

The experience opens on October 28 at Little Elm Park in Little Elm, Texas. The walking trail duration is approximately 60-90 minutes. Witches, wizards, and muggles of all ages are welcome.

Get your tickets here!