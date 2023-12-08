The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re single and ready to mingle, try speed dating.

Dallasites101 is hosting a Speed Dating event at the Thirsty Lion Gastropub on Dec. 18. Eligible singles can meet up in a stress-free, easygoing environment for drinks, laughter, and connections.

You’ll have the chance to meet one-on-one for about 5 minutes with as many people as time allows, which is typically around 15 people.

The suggested age range is 25 to 36 years old. This event is for opposite-sex dating. Learn more about the event and purchase your tickets here.