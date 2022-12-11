DALLAS (KDAF) — If you could make a Texas-scented candle, what would it smell like?

Would it smell like barbecue? Would it smell like Dr. Pepper? Or would it smell like none of those things? Would you go a bit classier?

Well, there is one company that makes state-scented candles, called 50 States of Beauty. They make cool prints, state pennants, candles and more.

So, what does Texas smell like according to their candle? According to their website, their Texas Rio Grande Candle has scent notes of fresh herbs, wood grain and lavish leather.

“This candle will transport you to Big Bend National park along the Rio Grande river. Feels like smelling the outdoors while riding horseback and taking in one of Texas’ most breathtaking landscapes,” as their website states.

Each candle costs $28 per candle and will last you about 40-50 hours of burn time. The perfect stocking stuffer gift. Learn more by clicking here.