DALLAS (KDAF) — South Padre Island is now home to a brand new Margaritaville Beach Resort!

Margaritaville has locations at Crystal Beach and Lake Conroe, in addition to its South Padre Island location.

The new South Padre location will be the first Texas beachfront in Margaritaville’s history and will offer all-ocean view rooms and condos. “There’s no better spot in the Lone Star State for unwinding poolside, soaking up some sun, digging into fantastic food, and sipping our namesake frozen beverage as you feel your cares wash out with the tide,” Margaritaville mentions on their website.

