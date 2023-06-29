DALLAS (KDAF) — Chances are if you just got hitched you have probably settled down in one of these Texas towns. If not, this new study may convince you otherwise.

A recent study by Storage Cafe revealed Plano, Austin and Irving as offering newlyweds the perfect ingredients for lasting happiness.

“The city provides the perfect foundation for building long-lasting marital connections, with only two places in the country being better for young couples to live in than Plano. Moreover, North Texas is home to another newlywed-friendly hotspot: Irving landed twelfth in terms of offering a prime setting for newlyweds to thrive,” Storage Cafe mentions.

Plano stands out with its high percentage of married residents coming in at 60 percent, while boasting a vibrant culinary scene and outdoor amenities for romantic adventures.

Meanwhile, Irving captivates with its thriving millennial community, low divorce rates and a diverse array of entertainment options. Austin has been dubbed the “best place to be for newlyweds”, due to its wide variety of activities throughout the city as well as its vibrant and exciting atmosphere.

Is that the sound of wedding bells? Or you and your significant other moving to Texas?