DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports icy hazards to continue as it thaws around North Texas. Slippery roads and sidewalks could be present due to the re-freezing of slush and melted ice/snow.

“Remain vigilant for hazards as ice continues to melt today and tomorrow. Slippery roads and sidewalks are likely through Friday morning. Falling ice and icicles from rooftops and overhangs also pose a hazard. Never attempt to walk across any frozen ponds or pools as any surface ice is likely very thin and prone to breaking easily,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

While you need to be cautious Friday morning, the afternoon will see some warmer temps with mostly sunny skies.

“Warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon, with high temperatures peaking in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, with northerly winds around 5-10 mph,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the weekend arrives there’s a potential for freezing fog Saturday morning and drivers need to be aware of isolated slick spots late Friday night into early Saturday.

“We are monitoring a chance for freezing fog to develop late Friday night and Saturday morning. Freezing fog occurs when tiny droplets that comprise fog begin freezing/accumulating on elevated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses, which can result in isolated ice patches that can make travel dangerous,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the weekend sets in, the region will see cool, pleasant weather with a gradual warm-up.

“Cool, pleasant weather is expected over the weekend with temperatures rising into the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas