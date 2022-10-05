DALLAS (KDAF) — A Texas staple is making a comeback this weekend. The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival is officially opening on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9.

“This season will bring lots of opportunities to make long-lasting memories which will last a lifetime! The over 70-acre festival has rows of merchants, tasty food options, 27 stages, and a cast of characters ready to make everyone smile,” Carl Foy, Director of Marketing for the Texas Renaissance Festival, said in a news release.

Officials say this weekend will be the grand opening of the all-new Thirsty Pirate. It will feature 64 beer taps, bar food, seating for more than 500 patrons, and a large pirate-themed stage.

Ticket pricing varies by the day, with prices starting at $15 and free parking. For more information, click here.