DALLAS (KDAF) — An Icelandic rock band, Sigur Ros is coming to Dallas on May 25 for one of its only stops in North America in 2022.

This announcement is from the AT&T Performing Arts Center and they say that tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at attpac.org.

In a tweet from Sigur Ros, it says, “World Tour 2022 starting with Mexico, USA and Canada. Tickets on sale 25th February 9am PT / 12pm ET. Mexican shows on sale 26th at 11am. Please note these will be our only North American shows on this world tour. https://sigurros.com/tour/.”

Some of the band’s top hits on Spotify include:

Hoppipolla

Svefn-g-englar

Untitled #3 – Samskeyti

Staralfur

Olsen olsen