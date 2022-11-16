DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that the Texas go-to fast food burger chain is Whataburger, but when it comes to fast food as a whole, what is the top spot?

If you’re hungry like we are, and just might not have the time to cook at home, it’s time to celebrate. Wednesday, November 16 is National Fast Food Day!

“Plus, studies have shown that fast food can be even healthier than other restaurants’: Fast food adds an average of 10 milligrams of cholesterol compared to 58 — and 297 milligrams of sodium compared to 412,” NationalToday said.

We know what the vibes are around here when it comes to fast food, but what do Yelp reviewers say are the spots in Dallas? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best fast food spots around town:

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Two Hands Corn Dog

In-N-Out Burger

Jollibee

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Chick-fil-A

Shake Shack

Man vs Fries

Ho Mei Express

Super Chix

Big Guy’s Chicken & Rice