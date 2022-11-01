DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves pizza, there’s truly no questioning that fact, but there’s a close relative that pizza lovers might be sleeping on, the robust calzone.

The temperatures are dropping and that means carbs are going to be consumed more than ever during the late fall and into the winter months. The first day of November has arrived and Tuesday, Nov. 1 is National Calzone Day!

“Of course, since a calzone is actually a folded pizza, those toppings are not really toppings so much as stuffings. Anyway, stuffing is the key — and stuffed we will be — on National Calzone Day. Join us on this most tasty of holidays for some honest-to-goodness goodness,” NationalToday said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the restaurants that serve the best calzones around Dallas:

Italia Express – Oak Lawn

Bona Pizza

Gallo Nero – Lower Greenville

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria – Uptown

Greenville Avenue Pizza – Lower Greenville

Bay34th Street Pizzeria – North Dallas

Mimi’s Pizzeria – North Dallas

Cane Rosso – Deep Ellum

Mister O1 Dallas

Paparazzi Pizza