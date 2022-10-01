DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re taking a break from meat, are a true vegetarian, or simply want to give eating vegetarian a try, you’re going to enjoy this story and the start of October!

Saturday, October 1 is World Vegetarian Day, so set the meat aside today and give veggies some much-deserved love and who knows, you may even prefer eating this way; you won’t know unless you try it out.

“Did you know that approximately 10% of the world’s population is vegetarian, and that India has the lowest per capita meat consumption in the world? On October 1, we celebrate the benefits of being a vegetarian and admit that the meatless lifestyle can actually be awesomely delicious,” NationalToday says.

Maybe you are up for the task of cooking a vegetarian meal at home, or maybe you’re into trying some legitimately good veggie dishes restaurants around town have to offer. Good news, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Dallas:

rise n°1

Jimmy’s Food Store

Cafe 43

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Maple Leaf Diner

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Malai Kitchen

Cane Rosso

The Woolworth

