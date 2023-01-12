DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to be alive in North Texas as the sun is shining and the temperatures aren’t too cold or too hot, so, it proves to be the perfect day to get out and about to enjoy some Indian cuisine, more specifically, some delicious chicken curry.

All this chicken curry talk is due to Thursday, January 12 being National Chicken Curry Day! “We have India to thank for providing us with this delicious recipe, which has since spread all over the world, reaching the United Kingdom, America, and the Caribbean,” National Today said.

So, we wanted to make sure you can dine on the best chicken curry around Dallas; we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for this delicious meal in the Big D:

Hyderabadi Biryani and BBQ – North Dallas

Spices of India Kitchen

Roti Grill – Uptown

Spice ‘N’ Rice Indian Cuisine

Mehfil Indian Cuisine

Royal Thai – Upper Greenville

Ankapur Chicken

O’Desi Aroma

Malai Kitchen – Uptown

Spicy Zest – Farmer’s Branch