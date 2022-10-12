DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunch, it’s one of everyone’s favorite meals of the day and probably the most underrated as breakfast is deemed the most important and dinner seems to be the heaviest of meals for most.

Lunch deserves some respect and it deserves to be shared with special folks; Wednesday, October 12 is National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day!

But where around Dallas are you supposed to take your parents out to lunch? Maybe you’re looking for a quick bite or to be able to sit and spend some quality time with the people that raised you. Thrillist released a report of the best lunch spots in the city.

“From triple-decker clubs and Detroit-style pizza to three-martini afternoon affairs, here’s where to get your midday fix,” the report says.

Here’s a look at the best lunch spots Dallas has to offer:

Sadelle’s – Highland Park

Hattie B’s – Deep Ellum

Toussaint – Downtown

Rye Restaurant – Lower Greenville

Knife Dallas – Mockingbird Station

Crisp & Green – University Park & Lakewood

Commissary – Downtown

Thunderbird Pies – East Dallas

Postino – Deep Ellum

Las Palmas – Uptown