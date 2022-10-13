DALLAS (KDAF) — When other people are celebrating, it’s easy to get what the kids these days are calling “FOMO” which is the fear of missing out, and while the United Kingdom is celebrating curry earlier in October, we wanted to make sure Texas got to get some celebrating in as well.

“The holiday brings light to the spicy Indian dish, a stew with ginger, garlic, and turmeric as its primary ingredients. It was founded by a journalist named Peter Grove who fell in love with the delicious dish and decided to have fun promoting it while bringing attention to Indian culinary arts,” NationalToday says.

So, what’s the best way to celebrate curry? Well, eating it of course! But now the question is where can diners get the best of this popular dish in and around Dallas?

Look no further than right here folks, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best curry around town and we’re already heading out to get a bowl or two:

Shivas Bar & Grill – Downtown

Ka Thai – Uptown

Okaeri Cafe

Krazy Katsu Curry & Udon

Roti Grill – Uptown

Currys Indian Cafe

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar

India Palace – North Dallas

Malai Kitchen – Uptown

Spices of India Kitchen

O’Desi Aroma

Crushcraft Thai Eats – Uptown

Royal Thai – Upper Greenville