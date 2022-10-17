DALLAS (KDAF) — Good bread, wine, meats, sauce, and pasta are all things associated with one of the most sought-after cuisines in the whole wide world. Did you know you can get top-notch Italian food right in the heart of North Texas?

Monday, October 17 is National Pasta Day, so it’s a legitimate time to break out fancy clothes and go enjoy a date night or a night out with the family.

“Each October, we devote a special day to this incredible dish. Pasta come in many shapes and sizes but no matter the form, it’s something nearly every American Family has grown up with,” NationalToday said.

We needed to have some concrete knowledge of the best Italian restaurants around Dallas, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the top spots around town that are highly rated by North Texas diners:

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Carbone’s

Roman Cucina

Nonna Restaurant

il Bracco

Enoteca Italia – Oak Lawn

Monarch – Downtown

Sister Restaurant – Lower Greenville

Pane Vino Osteria

Terilli’s Restaurant & Bar – Lower Greenville

If you don’t see your top choice for Italian cuisine on this list, let us know on social media!