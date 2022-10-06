DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone’s favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.

We’re all in agreement that a hot dog is a sandwich, right? No, well, something we can agree on since it’s a fact, October is National Sausage Month and it’s time to eat and celebrate sausages of all kinds, but to never forget the humble hot dog.

“Regardless of your personal tastes and preferences, there’s a good chance that you’ll find a sausage variety that will make your tastebuds happy. Traditional pork sausages are a fan favorite, but there are also some excellent chicken varieties out there as well. Vegetarians and vegans can even rejoice; many grocery stores carry soy sausages too,” NationalToday says.

So, where can you find the best hot dog across the country? Eat This, Not That! released a report on the best hot dog in every state across America and my goodness we’re hungry. “We all know that it would be a foodie crime to go to a place like Chicago or New York City and leave without eating at least one. But the truth is, every state has a food truck or restaurant that serves up a five-star dog,” the report says.

When it comes to Texas, of course, Dallas does food right, no disrespect to the other cities by any means, but the heart of North Texas knows food. To no surprise, the best hot dog in Texas can be found at Dallas’ Angry Dog.

The report says, “When in search of the best hot dog in Texas, head straight to the dive bar Angry Dog and order its signature dish: a grilled Kosher hot dog slathered with chunky chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and onions. Craving a cold beer? You’re in luck again! Angry Dog has over 100 craft beers on the menu.”

This eatery started out as a humble bar, but like most people having a couple of brews, they got hungry. “No Michelin stars. We’re a bar and we serve the best bar food around. No live music ever, no loud music of any description. Sports on TV and plenty of TVs, but Angry Dog is not a sports bar either. Just a good bar with good food,” Angry Dog says.